Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa Highlights Roadrunners Holiday Weekend Series against Stockton

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are set to host the Stockton Heat for a pair of games at Tucson Arena this Friday and Saturday, featuring Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa.

Friday night the two will begin the series at 7 p.m. and fans can take advantage of the new "Roadrunners Party Pack" to celebrate. For just $59, the package entails two (2) center ice seats and two (2) beers for just $59. With a savings of $27, those interested can purchase the package.

On Saturday, as the Roadrunners once again host the American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames, Star Wars fanatics are encouraged to come in costume and meet their favorite Star Wars characters! In an evening presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa, the Roadrunners will be giving all who come in costume a chance to win special prizes. For tickets to the evening's game, click HERE.

After picking up a three out of four points against the AHL Western Conference's best San Jose before the holiday break, the Roadrunners look to close the gap further with two important divisional games against Stockton. Second-year defenseman Kyle Capobianco leads the team with 22 points in 28 games, including a goal and an assist in the team's most recent 4-3 win in California.

