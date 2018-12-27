Sound Tigers Look for League-Best 12th Home Win Tonight

December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (18-9-4-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, return from their holiday break this evening to face the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-14-1-2) at 7 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena. The Sound Tigers enter tonight's contest on a team record 14-game point streak (11-0-2-1) at home, dating back to Oct. 14 against Rochester, and are also tied for the most home wins in the AHL (11, tied with Springfield). Last time out, Bridgeport wrapped up a two-game trip to North Carolina with a 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday. Scott Eansor scored for the second straight game and Christopher Gibson (9-4-4) made 26 saves, but suffered his first regulation loss since Oct. 28 at Providence.

RADIO: www.bit.ly/BSTRadio

WATCH AHLTV: www.theahl.com/AHLTV

UNION NIGHT - BEANIE HAT GIVEAWAY!

The first 1,000 fans in attendance tonight will receive a free Sound Tigers beanie hat courtesy of the Connecticut Highway Safety Office. Doors open at 6 p.m. and it's also Union Night, as the Sound Tigers are showing their appreciation for all of our local union workers. A special ticket package is available that includes one (1) 12 oz. domestic beer voucher and access to the game for just $20. Click here for tickets, more info, and a photo of tonight's beanie hat giveaway!

TIGERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game is the sixth of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack this season, and the third of five at Webster Bank Arena. Bridgeport is 2-1-1-1 in the season series and snapped a three-game slide to Hartford in their last tilt, grinding out a 2-1 win at home on Dec. 5. Otto Koivula and Chris Bourque (power play) each scored that night and Jeremy Smith made 25 saves on 26 shots. The Sound Tigers are 1-0-0-1 against the Wolf Pack at Webster Bank Arena this season.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have won three straight games and outscored opponents 12-3 during that span, including a 5-1 victory against the Rochester Americans in their last outing on Saturday. Peter Holland and Cole Schneider both scored twice and added one assist, while Marek Mazanec logged a season-high 40 saves on 41 shots. Holland continues to lead Hartford in scoring with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 31 games, but he will not be available tonight as he received a two-game suspension from the AHL for an illegal check to the head of an opponent last Friday at Rochester.

EANSOR EARNING ATTENTION

Scott Eansor scored seven goals in his first six pro games a year ago, but has gotten off to a slower start in his second season with Bridgeport. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in his first 15 games, but has responded with goals in back-to-back contests, along with four shots and a plus-two rating during that span. Eansor began last season on an AHL deal with the Sound Tigers and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders on Mar. 15, 2018.

MICHAEL DAL "GOAL"

Michael Dal Colle has seven goals in his last five games and has scored at least once in four of those five. The Islanders' fifth overall pick in 2014 continues to lead Bridgeport with 16 goals and 25 points in 26 AHL games this season, and he is also tied for fifth among all goal-scorers in the league. Dal Colle was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Dec. 17 and became the first Sound Tiger to win that award since Ryan Pulock (Feb. 12, 2017).

BOURQUE'S MAJOR MILESTONE

Ryan Bourque is likely to play his 500th professional game tonight when the Sound Tigers host his former team. Bourque played 325 games with Hartford/Connecticut over parts of five seasons, including one year as captain (2015-16). The eighth-year forward, who turns 28 next Thursday, has 181 points in 498 AHL games with Bridgeport, Hartford/Connecticut, Hershey, and one NHL appearance with the NY Rangers.

QUICK HITS

Sebastian Aho has nine points (one goal, nine assists) in his last eight games and ranks third among all AHL defensemen in scoring (23 points)... Aho is also second among AHL defensemen in assists (20)... Devon Toews made his NHL debut with the Islanders on Sunday in Dallas, becoming the first former Sound Tiger to make his NHL debut this season... Bridgeport has outscored opponents by 16 goals at five-on-five this season... Steve Bernier is third in the AHL with eight power-play goals and fifth in shooting percentage (27.9%)... Bridgeport is 13-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a game... Jeremy Smith is tied for 15th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.71 goals-against-average... Otto Koivula is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+11).

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (18-13-4): Next: Friday vs. Ottawa (7 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (13-13-3-1): Next: Friday at Maine (7:15 p.m. ET)

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.