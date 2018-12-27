Derek Hulak Signed to Standard Player's Contract
December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed forward Derek Hulak to a standard player's contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Signed to a professional tryout on Dec. 5, Hulak has contributed one goal and four penalty minutes in nine games with the Griffins. The 29-year-old began the season with the Hershey Bears, scoring three points (2-1-3) in eight appearances.
A 6-foot, 185-pound winger, Hulak has played in 176 career AHL games with Texas (2013-16), Utica (2016-17), Hershey (2018-19) and Grand Rapids, tallying 95 points (46-49-95), a plus-20 rating and 50 PIM. He missed all of 2017-18 due to injury.
He has logged 10 career Calder Cup Playoff contests with Texas from 2014-16 and helped the Stars claim the 2014 Calder Cup.
A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Hulak played four seasons with the University of Saskatchewan prior to joining the AHL. From 2010-14, he accumulated 123 points (34-89-123) in 87 games and was twice recognized as the league's top scorer (2013-14 and 2011-12).
Hulak made his pro debut with the Tulsa Oilers of the CHL in 2010-11, posting 14 points (4-10-14) in 21 games. He played in the WHL from 2005-10 between Regina (2005-07) and Saskatoon (2006-10) and collected 242 points (95-147-242) in 267 games.
The Griffins will return from their holiday break on Friday when they travel to the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
The Griffins will return from their holiday break on Friday when they travel to the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Derek Hulak
(Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
