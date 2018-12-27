Defender Tyler Lewington Returns to Capitals

December 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Tyler Lewington has been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lewington, 24, returns to the Capitals after a brief re-assignment to Hershey. The defenseman made his NHL debut versus the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 22, skating 13:07 with a +1 rating.

The Alberta native has skated in 26 games with Hershey this season, registering six points (two goals, four assists). He has posted three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games with the Chocolate and White, and skated in his 200th career AHL contest on Dec. 8 versus Hartford. Lewington led the AHL with 11 fighting majors in 2017-18 in a season he collected a career-high 149 penalty minutes. He was part of Hershey's run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016, depositing five points (four goals, one assist) in 21 postseason contests.

Lewington was a seventh round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

The Bears return to action on the road Friday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop from the Mohegan Sun Arena. The club finishes 2018 at the Giant Center with a pair of games this weekend, hosting the Providence Bruins at 7 p.m. Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's contest is Think Green Night, presented by Waste Management as well as Scout Night. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.