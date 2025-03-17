Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rican Men's National Team for Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifiers
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers winger Ariel Lassiter has been called into the Costa Rican Men's National Team for a pair of Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying matches in the March FIFA international period, the Costa Rican Football Federation announced today.
Costa Rica is set to play two matches against Belize, with the first match taking place on March 21 at FFB Stadium in Belmopan, Belize. The two sides will face off for a second time on March 25 at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica.
Lassiter has made 32 appearances (17 starts) for the Costa Rican Men's National Team. He has registered two goals and two assists with the senior team, with his first goal coming in the 2021 Gold Cup against Guadeloupe on July 13. The winger made his senior team debut on March 23, 2019, against Guatemala, logging 27 minutes. In 2024, Lassiter made 11 appearances for Los Ticos, notching five 90-minute appearances in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, Copa Ámerica and Nations League play. At the youth level, Lassiter spent time with the U-23 with both Costa Rica and the United States.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Costa Rica vs. Belize
(Gold Cup Qualifier) March 21
7 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) FFB Stadium - Belmopan, Belize
Costa Rica vs. Belize
(Gold Cup Qualifier) March 25
6 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter
(Costa Rica) National Stadium of Costa Rica - San José, Costa Rica
