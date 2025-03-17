Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Fifa World Cup Qualifiers

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo has been called into the Peruvian Men's National Team for a pair of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches in the March FIFA international period, the Peruvian Football Federation announced.

Peru opens the FIFA window March 20 against Bolivia on home soil at Estadio Nacional in Lima. They will then travel to face Venezuela on March 25 at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Venezuela.

Araujo, 30, has made 40 appearances (30 starts) for Peru. Notably, Araujo played the full 90 minutes in all six of Peru's World Cup Qualifiers in 2024.

Peru vs. Bolivia (World Cup Qualifier) March 20 6:30p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Venezuela (World Cup Qualifier) March 25 5p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Monumental de Maturín - Maturín, Venezuela

