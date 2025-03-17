Nashville SC Notes Week of March 17, 2025
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 17, 2025)- After defeating the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Union 3-1 at Subaru Park last Sunday, Nashville Soccer Club (2W-1L-1D) will return home to host CF Montréal (0W-3L-1D) at GEODIS Park on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT for Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant with fans receiving a Hany Mukhtar bobblehead the day after the midfielder's 30th birthday while supplies last.
Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will be idle until Friday, March 28 when it hosts its 2025 home opener vs. the Philadelphia Union 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
is off to its best MLS start (2W-1L-1D, 7 points) through four matches (also, 2023)
enters play Saturday on a two-match win streak
has conceded the third-fewest goals in MLS this season with three (also, CLB, CLT, NYR)
begins a two-match homestand Saturday night vs. CF Montréal
last faced CF Montréal on May 25, 2024 in a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo
last faced CF Montréal at home during a 4-1 win on May 4, 2024 at GEODIS Park
is undefeated (3W-0L-2D) vs. CF Montréal at home (Nissan Stadium + GEODIS Park)
is 5W-1L-3D all-time vs. CF Montréal in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 10W-3L-7D all-time vs. Canadian MLS teams (regular season + playoffs)
is 60W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 35W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 42W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 4W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 29W-32L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 39W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
Gastón Brugman made his second straight appearance when he subbed on in the 84th minute last Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Union
Teal Bunbury has four career regular season goal contributions (three goals, assist) vs. CF Montréal, all with the New England Revolution
Matthew Corcoran was named to the U.S. Men's Youth National Team U-20 roster on March 14 for Training Camp and matches vs. Mexico and Japan in L'Albir, Spain
Dan Lovitz
logged his second assist of the season on Ahmed Qasem's goal in the 44th minute last Sunday vs. Union, the fourth time in his career he's registered an assist in back-to-back regular season matches
played for CF Montréal from 2017-19, recording nine MLS goal contributions (goal, eight assists)
Jack Maher leads the team with 90.5% passing accuracy this season (247 completed passes)
Hany Mukhtar
scored his first goal of the season and 115th career regular season goal contribution when he converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute last Sunday vs. the Union (his 16th career regular season PK conversion)
has six career regular season goal contributions (two goals, four assists) in eight matches vs. CF Montréal
leads the team this season with 2.48 expected goals (xG)
Alex Muyl
has four career regular season goal contributions (goal, three assists) vs. CF Montréal; three with Nashville SC (goal, two assists) and one with the New York Red Bulls (assist)
led all players with 7.82 miles covered last Sunday vs. the Union
Andy Najar was named to the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras' roster on March 12 for its Concacaf Gold Cup Prelim matches vs. Bermuda March 21 and 25
Ahmed Qasem
became the second player in club history to score a goal in his first two MLS starts (also, Jhonder Cádiz in 2021) with his 44th minute tally last Sunday vs. the Union
earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Philadelphia
Jacob Shaffleburg
made his season debut as a substitute in the 74th minute last Sunday vs. the Union after missing the team's first three matches due to injury
was named to the Canadian Men's National Team roster on March 12 for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals March 20 and 23
Sam Surridge
scored his first goal of the season last Sunday vs. the Union, his second in three career matches vs. the Pennsylvania side
earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance vs. Philadelphia
recorded his first career hat trick during Nashville SC's 4-1 win vs. CF Montréal on May 4, 2024 at GEODIS Park, becoming the second player in club history to score three goals in a single match (also, Hany Mukhtar 4x)
Eddi Tagseth
registered his second assist in as many matches on Ahmed Qasem's goal in the 44th minute last Sunday vs. the Union
ranks third in MLS this season in total distance covered at 31.31 miles
Taylor Washington scored his first career goal during Nashville SC's 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal on March 11, 2023 at GEODIS Park
Joe Willis
made four saves and his sixth career penalty kick stop last Sunday vs. the Union
has four clean sheets and a 0.67 goals against average (GAA) in nine career matches vs. CF Montréal as a Boy in Gold
is tied for second in MLS with two clean sheets this season
Walker Zimmerman
recorded his first goal contribution of the season and 10th career MLS regular season assist on Sam Surridge's goal in the 15th minute vs. the Union
earned MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his performance vs. Philadelphia
has two career regular season goals vs. CF Montréal, both with Nashville SC
is fourth in MLS this season with 12 clearances
