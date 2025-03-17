Two Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for March FIFA Window

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defender Nouhou and midfielder Obed Vargas have been called in to represent their national teams during the March FIFA window. Nouhou is set to join Cameroon for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while Vargas reports to the Mexico U-20s for a camp and friendlies in Spain. Additionally, Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario and midfielder Snyder Brunell have been called up to Guyana and the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team, respectively.

Nouhou, 27, has 37 career caps for Cameroon since 2018. The Douala native most recently started a pair of matches in November for Les Lions Indomptables during its Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifying run. Nouhou notably played every minute in all three of Cameroon's 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, including the country's historic 1-0 win over Brazil. Cameroon continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign during the March window against Eswatini (March 19) and Libya (March 25). Cameroon currently sits in first place in Group D with 8 points (2-2-0). Nouhou has seven appearances for Seattle in 2025 all competitions, including all four of the club's 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures.

Vargas, 19, gets his second nod with the Mexico U-20s, previously being called up in November for a camp in Mexico City. He earned his first cap with the senior team during the October window, making a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. Vargas also participated in a camp with the Mexico U-23s in September. Prior to representing Mexico, the midfielder represented the United States at the youth levels, including five appearances (three starts) at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. El Tri is holding a camp in Spain before playing friendlies against Spanish side CF Benidorm (March 19), the United States (March 22) and France (March 24). Vargas has appeared in six matches for Sounders FC in all competitions this season, recording three assists, tied for the most on the team.

De Rosario, 23, joins Guyana as the nation begins its qualification campaign for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The forward has made seven appearances for Guyana since 2023, most recently appearing in a pair of November matches against Barbados in Concacaf Nations League action. He scored in his debut for the country on November 22, 2023, against Antigua and Barbuda. Guyana is set to play a two-leg series against Guatemala (March 21 and March 25) in Gold Cup qualifying. De Rosario, who appeared in 22 matches (13 starts) for Tacoma in 2024, has scored three goals in two matches to start the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Brunell, 17, gets the callup to the U-18 USMYNT for a training camp in Marbella, Spain, having previously represented the U.S. at the U-16 level. The U.S. plays a pair of friendlies against Morocco (March 22) and Norway (March 25). The Kirkland, Washington native signed with Defiance prior to the 2024 season and went on to make 24 appearances (21 starts), scoring three goals and adding four assists. He made his first appearance of 2025 for Tacoma on March 14 against The Town FC.

Following a 1-0 loss to St. Louis CITY SC, Seattle Sounders FC hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

