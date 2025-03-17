Five LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for International Duty

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy defender Harbor Miller (U-18 USMYNT) and forward Ruben Ramos Jr. (U-20 USMYNT), Ventura County FC defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña (U-18 USMYNT) and LA Galaxy Academy forward Eric Preston (U-17 USMYNT) and defender Enrique "Kike" Martinez (U-17 USMYNT) have all been called up for international duty.

The U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica from March 18-25 for two matches against Costa Rica on March 22 and 24. Preston has made two appearances (0 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Martinez, 16, made two appearances (1 start) for VCFC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season.

The U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team will embark on an international training camp in Marbella, Spain from March 17-25 for matches against Morocco on March 22 and Norway on March 25. In five appearances (4 starts) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy during the 2025 campaign, Miller has tallied one assist. Magaña, 18, has made 11 appearances (9 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC (2024-Present).

The U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team will travel to L'Albir, Spain from March 17-25 for matches against Mexico on March 22 and Japan on March 24. Ramos Jr. has made five career appearances (1 start) for the LA Galaxy since making his debut for the club as a second-half substitute against Sporting KC on June 15, 2024. In 22 appearances (22 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, the La Puente, Calif., native recorded 12 goal contributions (8 goals, 4 assists).

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face Minnesota United FC in 2025 MLS Regular Season action at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

