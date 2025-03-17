LA Galaxy Weekly

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16, the LA Galaxy next travel to face Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, March 22 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

Sunday's match marks the 17th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 8-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings during the 2024 campaign between the Galaxy and Minnesota United, LA held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (4 GF, 3 GA). The last time the Galaxy played Minnesota, Gabriel Pec recorded a brace in the 2-1 win over the Loons at Dignity Healtth Sports Park on July 7, 2024. In eight all-time MLS Regular Season matches played at Allianz Field, LA holds a 3-2-3 record.

LA Galaxy Form

In two matches played across all competitions dating back to March 12, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-1 (5 GF, 2 GA). Christian Ramirez has scored in two consecutive matches across all competitions as a second-half substitute dating back to March 12. LA will play seven matches across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, Concacaf Champions Cup) during the month of March, with the Galaxy currently holding a record of 1-3-1 (6 GF, 8 GA) this month.

