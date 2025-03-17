Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk Headline International Quartet for Real Salt Lake

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - In addition to last week's announcement that Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna would be included in U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-player roster for this week's Concacaf Nations League Semifinal against Panama, three other RSL players - winger Dominik Marczuk (Poland), forward Zavier Gozo (USA U-20) and midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani (USA U-18) were also selected for international duty this week.

Luna and the U.S. will face Panama in the first semifinal on Thursday, March 20 at 5 p.m. MT at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the winner facing off against the Mexico/Canada winner on Sunday, March 23.

Over the weekend, following his game-winning assist in RSL's 2-1 win in Houston Saturday (its first win in South Texas since 2018, a span of 10 games across all competitions), winger Dominik Marczuk learned that he would be selected for Poland's full national team, traveling home for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lithuania this Friday and Malta on Monday, March 24. Marczuk - previously a regular for Poland's U-21 side - scored a goal in his senior team debut for Poland last November, a loss against Portugal.

Eagle Mountain, Utah native and RSL Academy product Zavier Gozo is off to Spain for a U.S. U-20 camp this week, with games scheduled against Mexico on Saturday and Japan on Monday, March 24. Gozo, born in 2007, is one of the two players in the camp young enough to retain age-eligibility for the 2027 FIFA World Youth Championships.

Gozo - who started and played Saturday in the Real Monarchs' 2025 MLS NEXT Pro opener, a 3-2 win away at Portland Timbers 2 - is not the lone Academy product to depart this week. MF Aiden Hezarkhani will head off to the U.S. U-17 camp this week, also in Spain, with games against Morocco on Saturday and Norway on Tuesday, March 25.

Hezarkhani - signed to an MLS homegrown contract in January - was the star of the show for the Monarchs on Saturday, scoring two brilliant goals and adding one assist for Head Coach Mark Lowry's team, the 3-2 road victory continuing the momentum the side exhibited during the final two months of 2024.

Luna and Marczuk will likely miss Saturday's Real Salt Lake (2-2-0, 6 points, 9th West, 17th Shield) return home against long-time West rival FC Dallas, with no Major League Soccer visitor winning more games on Utah soil than Dallas in the 20 previous seasons, RSL posting only a 13W-9L-6T mark against Dallas in the Beehive State.

The Claret-and-Cobalt are looking for consecutive wins for the first time in 2025, with kickoff at 7:30p MT. Tickets for the expected sellout in Sandy are available via www.RSL.com/tickets.

Wednesday night at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, the Monarchs will be without Gozo and Hezarkhani for its first-round match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Lowry and Co. hosting El Farolito SC from the Bay Area. Tickets for the 7:30p MT kickoff can be acquired at the door.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.