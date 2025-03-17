Chicago Fire FC Winger Omari Glasgow Called to Guyana National Team for Gold Cup Qualification Matches

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced winger Omari Glasgow has been called up by the Guyana National Team for two preliminary round CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification matches against Guatemala.

The Golden Jaguars will host Guatemala at 7:30 p.m. CT on March 21 at Wildey Turf Stadium in Barbados before traveling to face the Chapines at 8 p.m. CT on March 25 at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City.

Glasgow signed with Chicago Fire FC after joining the Club as a member of Chicago Fire II in 2022. Glasgow made 62 regular season appearances (58 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II, recording 15 goals and 13 assists. He also appeared for Chicago Fire FC on three occasions while on Short-Term Agreements during the 2024 MLS Regular Season and Leagues Cup 2024.

So far in 2025, Glasgow has participated in all four of Chicago's MLS regular season matches, entering as a substitute against Columbus and D.C. United before earning his first start in the 3-1 win against FC Dallas on March 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. He also entered the match against Toronto FC in the 62nd minute to help the team earn back-to-back come-from-behind wins on the road for the first time since 2012.

Glasgow, 21, is the leading goal scorer for Guyana after scoring 20 goals in 29 caps. The winger has participated in CONCACAF Nations League A and B, Gold Cup qualifying and FIFA World Cup qualifying for Guyana, as well as in several international friendlies. His first appearance was on March 30, 2021, in which he came on as a substitute and registered one goal and one assist against the Bahamas.

In early 2024, Glasgow was awarded CONCACAF Nations League Young Player of the Tournament honors. Additionally, with seven goals in five games, Glasgow earned CONCACAF Nations League Top Scorer honors, making him the first Guyanese player to win the award. Glasgow was the youngest player in competition history to earn the honor at just 20 years of age.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.