Charlotte FC Matches to Re-Air Locally on TV64

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced TV64 will re-air the remainder of the Club's 2025 MLS regular season matches for free on over-the-air TV.

The collaboration begins tonight with the Club's win over FC Cincinnati, scheduled to be shown at 11:00 p.m. on TV64.

MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played.

The schedule of the re-airs is aligned with the following cadence:

Matches played on a Saturday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

Matches played on a Sunday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Matches played on a Wednesday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Club is scheduled to play one match on a Friday at New York City FC on September 19. That match will re-air on Monday, September 21, at 11:00 p.m.

All re-air times are subject to change.

March and April Re-Air Schedule:

Monday, March 17 - FC Cincinnati - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, March 24 - San Jose Earthquakes - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, March 31 - Colorado Rapids - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 7 - Nashville SC - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 14 - CF Montreal - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 21 - San Diego FC - 11:00 p.m.

Monday, April 28 - New England Revolution - 11:00 p.m.

CHARLOTTE FC VS. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

The Crown is back at Bank of America Stadium next weekend. Be here March 22 at 7:30 P.M.

