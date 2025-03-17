Charlotte FC Matches to Re-Air Locally on TV64
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced TV64 will re-air the remainder of the Club's 2025 MLS regular season matches for free on over-the-air TV.
The collaboration begins tonight with the Club's win over FC Cincinnati, scheduled to be shown at 11:00 p.m. on TV64.
MLS rules allow broadcast replays 48 hours after matches are played.
The schedule of the re-airs is aligned with the following cadence:
Matches played on a Saturday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Monday.
Matches played on a Sunday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Matches played on a Wednesday will air at 11:00 p.m. on Friday.
The Club is scheduled to play one match on a Friday at New York City FC on September 19. That match will re-air on Monday, September 21, at 11:00 p.m.
All re-air times are subject to change.
March and April Re-Air Schedule:
Monday, March 17 - FC Cincinnati - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, March 24 - San Jose Earthquakes - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, March 31 - Colorado Rapids - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, April 7 - Nashville SC - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, April 14 - CF Montreal - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, April 21 - San Diego FC - 11:00 p.m.
Monday, April 28 - New England Revolution - 11:00 p.m.
CHARLOTTE FC VS. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
The Crown is back at Bank of America Stadium next weekend. Be here March 22 at 7:30 P.M.
