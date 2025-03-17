San Diego FC's Paddy McNair and Aníbal Godoy Receive National Team Call Ups
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Deigo FC (SDFC) today announced two players have been named to their respective national teams for the March FIFA International break. SDFC Defender Paddy McNair will represent Northern Ireland in international friendlies against Switzerland and Sweden, while Midfielder Aníbal Godoy will represent Panama during the Concacaf Nations League Finals March 20-23.
McNair will join Northern Ireland for two international friendly matches, the first against Switzerland on March 21 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the second against Sweden on March 25 in Solna, Sweden. McNair has earned 72 senior caps for Northern Ireland, scoring seven goals and recording five assists across all competitions.
Veteran midfielder Aníbal Godoy, who holds the second-most caps in Panama's history with 143 appearances, will join Panama for the Concacaf Nations League Semifinal against the U.S. Men's National Team on March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Godoy and Panama will look to advance to the Nations League Final on March 23, where they would face the winner of the Mexico vs. Canada Semifinal.
In this week's MLS action, SDFC (2-0-2, 8 points) will travel to face Austin FC on Sunday, March 23 (1 p.m. PT) at Q2 Stadium live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV during MLS' Sunday Night Soccer, with radio broadcasts available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
