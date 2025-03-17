The Clásico Tapatio in San Jose: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas FC at PayPal Park Presented by El Mexicano

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - PRIMETIME Sports, Chivas de Guadalajara, Atlas FC and PayPal Park proudly announce that all is ready for the Clásico Tapatío, Presentado Por El Mexicano, between Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas FC that will take place on Thursday, March 20, at PayPal Park at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Guadalajara Derby, known as the Clásico Tapatío, is Mexico's oldest rivalry and one of the most important ones in the country dating back to 1916.

There will be a three-hour Fan Fest prior to the game inside the stadium consisting of live music, food, team mascot appearances, a championship trophy viewing, and the presence of Chivas legend, Omar Bravo.

