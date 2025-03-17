MNUFC Forward Tani Oluwaseyi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. & NEW YORK -- Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 4 of the 2025 MLS season.
Oluwaseyi scored twice for Minnesota as part of the 3-3 Saturday night draw on the road at Sporting Kansas City (Watch Highlights Here). The brace was Oluwaseyi's first in Major League Soccer and he has now accumulated 10 goals and eight assists in just 1,373 career MLS minutes. Through four games of the regular season, the Canadian Men's National Team forward is one of two players to have multiple goals and assists, joining FC Dallas' Petar Musa. In Oluwaseyi's 31 regular season appearances with Minnesota, the club is 18-6-7 which includes three game-winning goals and six game-winning assists from Oluwaseyi.
Oluwaseyi opened his scoring in the 31st minute when Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the forward on the run, who slotted home his finish. He then added to the Loons' lead 22 seconds after halftime as he intercepted a pass and combined with Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra before tapping in his effort for a 3-0 advantage.
Oluwaseyi is notably the first Loons player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra since Teemu Pukki on Matchday 37 of 2023. Prior to Oluwaseyi, the last Canadian Men's National Team player to earn the honor was Kamal Miller on Matchday 9 of 2022.
Minnesota United is back in action this weekend when they host the defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at Allianz Field on Saturday, March 22 (3:30 p.m. CT, MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
2025 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchday 1 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC
Matchday 2 Tai Baribo Philadelphia Union
Matchday 3 Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC
Matchday 4 Tani Oluwaseyi Minnesota United FC
