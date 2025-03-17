LAFC Weekly

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC continues league play this weekend on Saturday, March 22, when the team travels to Kansas City for a Western Conference clash with Sporting KC. Kickoff from Children's Mercy Park is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and the match will also be broadcast on 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

LAFC is 7W-4L-2D vs. SKC all-time in the regular season with a 4-2-0 record on the road in Kansas.

The Black & Gold has not lost to Sporting KC since Aug. 4, 2021, going 5-0-2 against them since then.

Last season, LAFC conceded only one goal to SKC over three matches and 300 total minutes, in all competitions. The clubs played to a 0-0 draw at BMO Stadium early in the regular season. LAFC then defeated SKC 3-1 after 30 minutes of extra time to claim the U.S. Open Cup title at home on Sept. 25 before earning a 3-0 road win 10 days later in MLS action.

This season, LAFC is 2-2-0 (6pts) in regular season play and sits eighth in the Western Conference. SKC is 0-3-1 (1pt) and in thirteenth place.

LAFC is 4-4-0 overall in 2025, having advanced past the Colorado Rapids in the First Round and the Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Black & Gold will host Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi at BMO Stadium in the first leg of the Champions Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 2 [TICKETS]. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9 in South Florida.

