10 Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for March FIFA Window

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Ten professional players from Atlanta United received call-ups from their respective national teams, including eight from the First Team with Luis Abram, Miguel Almirón, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Jay Fortune, Stian Gregersen, Efrain Morales and Bartosz Slisz taking part in the March 17-25 FIFA window. From Atlanta United 2, Dominik Chong Qui and Kaiden Moore were also called up. All 10 will return to Atlanta prior to the club's match vs. New York City FC on March 29.

Abram joins Peru for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL as Peru will host Bolivia on March 20 before traveling to face Venezuela on March 25. The defender has earned 44 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut in 2016. Peru sits in 10th place in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying with seven points through 12 matches.

Almirón returns to Paraguay for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Paraguay will host Chile on March 20 before traveling to face Argentina on March 25 and currently sits in sixth place in the current CONMEBOL standings in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, the last automatic qualifying spot. Paraguay has 17 points through 12 matches in qualifying and is unbeaten in its last six, with Almirón scoring in its most recent qualifying match, a 2-2 draw at Bolivia on Nov. 19, 2024. Almirón has started 57 of his 64 appearances for Paraguay and recorded eight goals and five assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015.

Brennan and Cobb were named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in L'Albir, Spain from March 17-25. The U.S. U-20s will face Mexico on March 22 and Japan on March 24. Brennan has made four appearances and scored one goal with the U-20 side. Cobb has made eight appearances with the U-20s and helped lead the squad to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship final in 2024, appearing in six games at the tournament.

Fortune joins Trinidad and Tobago for a pair of CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying matches against Cuba on March 21 and 25. The midfielder made senior national team debut on Feb. 1, 2021 in a friendly against the United States. He's made eight appearances and scored his first international goal at the 2023 Gold Cup in a 3-0 win against St. Kitts and Nevis on June 25. He also made four appearances for Trinidad and Tobago U-17s.

Gregersen joins Norway for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches in UEFA at Moldova on March 22 and at Israel on March 25. The 29-year-old center back has made 10 appearances for Norway since his debut on March 27, 2021.

Morales joins Bolivia for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL as the nation sits in seventh place with 13 points through 12 matches. Bolivia will play at Peru on March 20 and at home against Uruguay on March 25. The center back made his senior team debut with Bolivia in a World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador on Nov. 15, 2024. He appeared in each of Bolivia's last two qualifying matches after previously making six appearances for the nation's U-20 side.

Slisz will travel to Poland for pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches in UEFA at home against Lithuania on March 21 and at home against Malta on March 24. The defensive midfielder has totaled 14 appearances with Poland since 2021.

Atlanta United 2's Chong Qui and Moore were named to the U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team for a training camp in Marbella, Spain from March 17-25. The U.S. will face Morocco on March 22 and Norway on March 25.

Atlanta United (1-2-1, 4 points) returns to action Saturday, March 22 when it visits FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.