Real Salt Lake Midfielder Diego Luna Named Utah Professional Male Athlete of the Year

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SALT LAKE CITY / HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Sports Commission today announced that Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna will be recognized as the 2024 Utah Male Professional Athlete of the Year. Luna and several other honorees will be awarded at the State of Sport Awards on Friday, April 4, in downtown Salt Lake City.

Luna - in camp with the U.S. Men's National Team this week ahead of Thursday's Concacaf Nations League Semifinal against Panama in Los Angeles (5p MT; Paramount+ / Univision) - garnered the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Houston, the Club's first in 10 South Texas meetings across various competitions since 2018.

Early Saturday in Houston, Luna began the sequence with guile and grace along the left sideline at midfield, winning the ball and creating the attack forward, combining with both striker Ari Piol and Captain Emeka Eneli. With the Dynamo defense on its heels, Luna again received the ball in the attacking third, finding Eneli, whose square ball across the top of the box found Diogo Gonçalves for a one-time shot, RSL scoring its fourth-fastest goal in 21 seasons, up 1-0 just 43 seconds into the match.

With the first half about to close and the score tied at 1-1, Luna again rescued the play, digging out a ball on the end line from a Dynamo defender. Luna recycled the play from the left side of the box, staying active as the ball careened wide right to winger Dominik Marczuk, who cut inside and delivered a shot far post, with Luna slicing through the box and heading to redirect for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Saturday's game was Luna's first this year playing without a mask to protect his nasal cavity, after shattering his face in the first half of the United States' 3-0 win over Costa Rica in January. Luna created six big chances in that match, recovering from the nasal fracture midway through the half to assist on Brian White's game-winning goal immediately, serving the assist on his first touch after the injury.

Last season, Luna was named Major League Soccer's 2024 Young Player of the Year. The 21-year-old was the first RSL player to win the award in its current iteration and the second RSL player to earn the honor overall since Corey Baird was named MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018.

In just his third MLS season, Luna produced eight goals and 12 assists, providing the second-most goal contributions for the club, with 20 during the 2024 MLS regular season. Luna is the second player in league history to record at least 20 goal contributions in a single season before turning 21, joining Diego Rossi (21 in 2018). Luna also became the first player 20 years old or younger to produce at least 10 assists in a single season since Talles Magno did so for New York City FC in 2022.

Luna's 2024 MLS regular season was highlighted by marquee moments of his development into one of Salt Lake's most integral players, including a pair of three-assist matches against LAFC and Atlanta United. For his efforts against LAFC, which led RSL to a 3-0 win, Luna earned Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 25. Luna aided the Claret-and-Cobalt to a club-record 59 points, which was the team's best output in 20 seasons, while also earning a qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup based on their record in the Supporters' Shield standings.

The U.S. Men's National Team midfielder also earned his first MLS All-Star Team selection last season and was the youngest member of the side that faced the LIGA MX All-Stars in Columbus, Ohio.

He is the third American to be named MLS Young Player of the Year in its current iteration and the third recipient of the award to have played in MLS NEXT.

The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league aged 22 and under. Players born on, or after, Jan. 1, 2002, were eligible for selection. The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Luna besting fellow finalists Inter Miami CF's Diego Gomez and LAFC's Cristian Olivera.

