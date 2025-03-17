Injury Update: Lionel Messi

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi.

Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night's match against Atlanta United.

The examination's findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition.

