Defender Andrew Gutman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 4

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Andrew Gutman was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 4 following his performance in the Fire's 2-1 victory over Toronto FC Saturday afternoon at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Gutman earned his first MLS Team of the Matchday appearance for Chicago after scoring his second goal of the season in as many consecutive matches. After winger Jonathan Bamba dispossessed Toronto midfielder Federico Bernardeschi in the final third, he played the ball to Gutman, who took a few touches just outside the box before unleashing a shot that tucked inside the far post, equalizing the match at 1-1.

The goal against Toronto, which followed his first of the season against FC Dallas one week prior, marked only the second time in Gutman's career in which he scored in back-to-back matches. The left back last scored in two in a row in August 2022, when he tallied against Seattle and Cincinnati in consecutive matches for Atlanta United FC.

The weekly honor is the first of the season for Gutman and his second overall for Chicago after appearing on the MLS Team of the Matchday bench once in 2024. Gutman was named to the Team of the Matchday bench for Matchday 31 after scoring his first goal with his hometown club against D.C. United. Gutman previously received the honor following his performance on Matchday 18 of the 2023 MLS regular season for Atlanta United.

Chicago wraps up a three-game road stretch with a second-straight match north of the border, traveling to face Western Conference foe Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, March 22. Kickoff at BC Place is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

