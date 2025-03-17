Sporting KC Weekly

March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will host LAFC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in a rematch of last year's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.

Tickets for the Western Conference match-up are available online at SeatGeek and fans can take advantage of the 2025 Rally Pack to secure seats and a drink voucher to SKCvLAFC on Saturday in addition to SKCvNE on May 24, SKCvSEA on July 12 and SKCvHOU on Oct. 18.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Registration closes today for the kindergarten through 3rd grade divisions of Sporting Rec League this spring at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information and to sign up a player, visit skcrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Led by new head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will debut in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday when the team hosts USL League Two side Des Moines Menace -- with a roster featuring Sporting Legend Benny Feilhaber and a supporting cast of MLS veterans including Sacha Kljestan, Dax McCarty, Bradley Wright-Phillips -- at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd., Kansas City, MO). Tickets for the cup clash are available on SeatGeek for only $10 and the match will stream live on YouTube.

Sporting KC II will then travel to St. Louis for a rematch with cross-state rivals CITY2 at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday at Energizer Park. The MLS NEXT Pro match-up will be available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Fan voting will open online this Thursday for the 2025 Sporting Legends inductee, giving supporters the opportunity to submit their write-in selection for this year's honoree at SportingKC.com. Established in 2013, the Sporting Legends hall of honor pays tribute to club icons and provides a platform to recognize individuals for their invaluable contributions to the Sporting Kansas City organization and to the growth of soccer throughout the region.

Sporting KC midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Canada will battle Mexico at 9:30 p.m. CT on Thursday in the semifinals live on Univision, TUDN and Paramount+ followed by the third place (5 p.m. CT) and thir place (8:30 p.m. CT) matches on Sunday.

Sporting KC defender Ian James has been selected to the United States U-17 Men's National Team for a training camp in San Jose, Costa Rica this week. Led by head coach Gonzalo Segares, the United States will face the Costa Rica U-17s on Saturday in an international friendly as both teams prepare for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO) and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd., Olathe, KS). The programs are offered on Saturday mornings for four weeks. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend. The U-16s and U-18s will travel north to play Minnesota United FC in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday. The U-14s and U-15s will host Louisiana TDP Elite in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

