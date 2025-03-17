Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
March 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday for week 4 of the 2025 regular season. The Argentine ace earns TOTM honors after a stellar showing in the Club's 1-2 road win at Atlanta United on Sunday evening.
Messi features on the starting XI in what marks his second TOTM selection this MLS campaign after his influential performance to help Inter Miami collect all three points on the road to extend its unbeaten start to the campaign and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The forward equalized for Inter Miami in the 20th minute of the match, with our captain recovering the ball just outside the box before dribbling past a defender and sending the ball to the back of the net with a tidy chipped finish. The goal marked his first this 2025 MLS regular season.
Messi had an all around top performance in the win against Atlanta, notably creating a total seven scoring attempts and recording five shots on target.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
