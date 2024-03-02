Zieky's Point Streak Hits Seven in Loss to Admirals

March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals came with a relentless offensive attack through the first 40 minutes, defeating the Maine Mariners 7-3 on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope. Wyllum Deveaux, Jimmy Lambert, and Chase Zieky netted goals for the Mariners.

A trio of first period goal staked the Admirals to a 3-0 advantage. Mathieu Roy got it started, deflecting a Mark Liwiski shot up over Shane Starrett at 11:14 for the first goal of the goal. Norfolk then added a power play goal at 13:29, when Kamerin Nault finished a Stepan Timofeyev feed in the slot. A shorthanded goal bet Gehrett Sargis stretched the Admirals lead to 3-0 with just 34 seconds to play in the frame.

Norfolk added on four more goals in the second period - two by defenseman Darick Louis-Jean who also netted a pair on Friday. Mark Liwiski and Carson Musser also added goals in the period for the Admirals. In the final minute of the period, the Mariners got on the board when Curtis Hall took one to the net out of the left corner and Wyllum Deveaux finished off his 12th goal of the season.

Jimmy Lambert and Chase Zieky found the net in the final five minutes of the third period to bring the Mariners within four. Zieky extended his point streak to seven games, with a goal in five of the last six.

The Mariners (22-25-6-0) return to the Cross Insurance Arena to play a "School Day" game on Tuesday morning against the Worcester Railers at 10:30 AM. The game is sold out. It's the first of eight home games in the month of March, including next Friday, March 8th against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:15 PM - the annual "Underwear & Sports Bra Toss." Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.