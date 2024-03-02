Americans' Offense Erupts In 8-4 Win Over Wichita
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Wichita Thunder 8-4 on Saturday night in Kansas.
The Americans erupted for five goals in the opening period. Bennett MacArthur (8), 1:09 into the opening frame. Bennett MacArthur (9) his second of the game at the 8:55 mark. Tarun Fizer (3), less than a minute later at 9:48. Johnny Walker (6), eight minutes later at 17:55. Just over a minute later Tarun Fizer (4), with his second of the night. The Americans outshot the Thunder 19-10 in the first. The five goals scored by the Americans are the most by the team in a period this season.
The Americans added another just 33 second into the second period as Gavin Gould (8) buried a one-timer. Liam Finlay (4) scored for the second straight game eight minutes later to give the Americans a 7-0 lead. Wiichita would respond with three goals of their own over the final six minutes of the period as the lead was cut to 7-3 after forty minutes of play.
The two teams traded goals in the third period. Blake Murray (16) gave the Americans their five-goal lead back with a tap-in, on a great pass from Tarun Fizer to make it 8-3 Americans. Wichita scored in the final minute on the second of the night and 23rd of the season from Michal Stinil. The Americans are 2-0 so far on the weekend with a rematch straight ahead.
"I don't like the way the second period ended for us, but overall, a great performance by our guys," said Americans Coach Chad Costello. "Considering the crazy travel this weekend you have to be pleased coming away with two wins so far".
The two teams meet in the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 PM CST. It's Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - B. MacArthur
2. ALN - T. Fizer
3. ALN - B. Murray
