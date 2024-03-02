Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0

The Newfoundland Growlers shutout the Kalamazoo Wings 6-0 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Tate Singleton opened the scoring with 30 seconds left in the first period to put the Growlers up 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The onslaught started in the 2nd as Keenan Suthers made it 2-0 five minutes into the middle frame. Newfoundland tacked on another three goals in the final six minutes of the period as Neil Shea had a pair while Tyler Weiss added a single to make it 5-0 Growlers.

Brock Caufield brought it to 6-0 90 seconds into the third period while Dryden McKay secured the shutout stopping all 20 shots he faced to earn the 6-0 victory for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Neil Shea had 3 points (2G, 1A)

Dryden McKay made 20 saves for the shutout win.

Series finale goes tomorrow evening at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - D. McKay

2. NFL - N. Shea

3. NFL - K. Suthers

