Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers shutout the Kalamazoo Wings 6-0 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Tate Singleton opened the scoring with 30 seconds left in the first period to put the Growlers up 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The onslaught started in the 2nd as Keenan Suthers made it 2-0 five minutes into the middle frame. Newfoundland tacked on another three goals in the final six minutes of the period as Neil Shea had a pair while Tyler Weiss added a single to make it 5-0 Growlers.
Brock Caufield brought it to 6-0 90 seconds into the third period while Dryden McKay secured the shutout stopping all 20 shots he faced to earn the 6-0 victory for Newfoundland.
Quick Hits
Neil Shea had 3 points (2G, 1A)
Dryden McKay made 20 saves for the shutout win.
Series finale goes tomorrow evening at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - D. McKay
2. NFL - N. Shea
3. NFL - K. Suthers
