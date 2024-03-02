Fuel Fall 4-1 in Cincinnati on Saturday
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI- The Fuel headed to Cincinnati for their second of three games in a row this weekend. After battling through the first period, the Fuel fell 4-1 to the Cyclones.
1ST PERIOD
Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring at 6:02 for Cincinnati with a goal to put them up 1-0.
Jordan Martin took the game's first penalty at 11:05. While he sat for interference, the Fuel killed off the penalty before Lemos took another for high sticking at 16:34.
Less than a minute later, Jalen Smereck took an interference penalty forcing some 4-on-4 hockey, however both penalties were killed off.
2ND PERIOD
Cole Fraser took a roughing penalty along with a misconduct call for continuing the altercation at 2:25, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity. At 3:45, Fraser was given a game misconduct for abuse of officials.
At 10:34, Mike Ferraro added to Cincinnati's lead with a goal assisted by Andrusiak who then got his third point of the game with another goal at 12:25, to make it 3-0 for Cincinnati.
Andrew Bellant got on the board first for the Fuel at 15:10, making it 3-1. That goal was assisted by Ross McDougall and Matus Spodniak.
At 18:21, Spodniak and Zach Berzolla took offsetting roughing penalties. Santino Centorame took an interference penalty at 18:39 to give the Cyclones a brief power play.
Time expired soon after and by the end of the second frame, the Fuel were outshooting Cincinnati 20-17.
3RD PERIOD
Just fourteen seconds in the third period, while still on the power play, Sahil Panwar scored to put the Cyclones up 4-1.
At 13:15, Fuel captain Seamus Malone took a holding call, giving Cincinnati another power play opportunity but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.
Despite some chances as the clock winded down, the Fuel could not make a comeback and fell to Cincinnati, 4-1, despite outshooting them 33-27.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for Faith & Family / USAC Racing and All You Can Eat Night against the Tulsa Oilers.
