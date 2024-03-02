Game Preview: Sinclair Recalled by Ottawa, as the Americans Face Wichita Tonight

Allen Americans crash the Wichita Thunder net

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Intrust Bank Arena. The two teams will faceoff on Sunday afternoon in Allen.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/3/24 vs. Wichita, 2:10 PM CST

Costantini shines in 1-0 blanking of Tulsa: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini earned his first ECHL shutout on Friday night in a 1-0 victory over the Tulsa Oilers. Costantini stopped all 33 Tulsa shots earning the first Americans shutout of the year. The Oilers outshot the Americans 13-7 in the final period, as Tulsa put on great pressure in the final 90 seconds with the extra attacker on the ice. Costantini was named the first star of the game. He's won his last five starts to improve to 6-2-1-1 on the season. It was Costantini's second pro shutout. He had one earlier this year in the SPHL.

Sinclair recalled by Senators: Americans netminder and Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Sinclair was recalled today by Ottawa and assigned to Belleville. In 18 games this season with Allen he is 8-10-0

Finlay scores in return: Liam Finlay looked sharp in his return on Friday night scoring the lone goal in the Americans 1-0 win over the Tulsa Oilers. Finlay fired a wrist shot into the Tulsa net just 2:06 into the second period beating Oilers starter Julian Junca for his third goal of the season and first goal since October. Finlay missed the last 46 games due to illness. Finlay played on a line Friday night with Colby McAuley and Colin Jacobs. He finished the game with three shots on net in 20 plus minutes of ice time. Finlay's other two goals this season came on October 21st in Idaho.

Familiar Foe: The Americans faced the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night for the sixth time in their last seven games. Allen is 4-2-0 against Tulsa in the stretch.

MacArthur back in the lineup after a short AHL stint: Forward Bennett MacArthur was reassigned to the Americans from the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday. McArthur made his return to the Americans lineup on Friday night. He's played two games with the Crunch this season and has no points. In 22 games with the Americans this season he has 17 points (6 goals and 11 assists).

Power Play quiet in win over Tulsa: The Americans went 0-for-4 with the man advantage on Friday night and are 0-for-9 over their last three games.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 11-13-0-0

Away: 12-12-2-1

Overall: 23-25-2-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+11) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-12-2-0

Away: 7-14-5-1

Overall: 19-26-7-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (23) Jay Dickman

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (52) Jay Dickman

+/-: (+12) Shane Kuzmeski

PIM's (99) Jeremy Masella

