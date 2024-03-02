ECHL Transactions - March 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Hartford

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Florida:

Add Ludovic Waeber, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jaxon Camp, D activated from reserve

Add Jack Gorniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Connor Blake, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cody Haiskanen, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Indy:

Add Jordan Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Andrew Peski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Owen Pederson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Mechura, F placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Noal, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Cory Dennis, D traded to Orlando

Orlando:

Add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Add Ethan Strang, F activated from reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tyler Hylland, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Troy Kobryn, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve

