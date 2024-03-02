ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 2, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Johnny Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Hartford
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Florida:
Add Ludovic Waeber, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jaxon Camp, D activated from reserve
Add Jack Gorniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Connor Blake, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cody Haiskanen, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Indy:
Add Jordan Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Leonard, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Andrew Peski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Owen Pederson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Mechura, F placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Noal, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Delete Cory Dennis, D traded to Orlando
Orlando:
Add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Add Ethan Strang, F activated from reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tyler Hylland, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jamie Rome, F added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Troy Kobryn, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Ryan Dickinson, D activated from reserve
