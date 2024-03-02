Cody Haiskanen Returns to Steelheads While Connor Blake Signs ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen was released from his PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and has re-joined the Steelheads today. In addition, the club has signed defenseman Connor Blake to an ECHL contract.

Haiskanen, 26, has been under three PTO's in the AHL this season playing 18 games with Ontario and four games with San Jose. In the 22 games he has recorded three points (1G, 2A) with a minus-three rating, six penalty minutes, and 23 shots. With Idaho he has appeared 27 games for Idaho registering 13 points (2G, 11A) with a plus-15 rating.

Last season the 6-foot-4, 205lb defender was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).

Blake, 25, comes to Idaho after playing the last four seasons at Mount Royal University (USports) accumulating 86 points (15G, 71A) in 104 games. The Calgary, AB native was second amongst Mount Royal defenders this season with 30 points (5G, 25A) in 28 games. During the 2022-23 season he was named the USports (West) Outstanding Student-Athlete (Dr. Randy Gregg Award Nominee) and was selected to the USports (West) All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the 5-foot-8, () right-handed shot defensemen played parts of three seasons in the AJHL from 2016-19 splitting time with the Calgary Canucks and Grande Prairie Storm collecting 132 points (47G, 85A) in 158 career games. During the 2018-19 campaign he served as Captain for the Grand Prairie Storm.

