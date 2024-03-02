Steelheads Edged Out 3-1 Saturday Night Vs. Grizzlies

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (37-14-2-1, 77pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (25-29-1-0, 51pts) Saturday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,167 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 27thsellout in the 28th game including the 25th consecutive.

Brandon Cutler gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first period sending a wrist shot from the right circle into the top near corner. Parker Aucoin (3rd) provided the equalizer with 5:11 to play in the frame as Matt Register picked a pass of down the right wing in the neutral zone and Idaho went in on a two-on-one where Register fed Aucoin back door. The score was 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes with shots favoring Idaho 12-11.

Kyle Mayhew scored the lone goal in the second period at 9:11 with a wrist shot from the high slot low near side giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 advantage which they took into the third period outshooting Idaho 15-10 in the period.

With shots just 6-5 Idaho in the final 20 minutes of play Dylan Fitze scored an empty netter with 25 seconds left handing Utah a 3-1 win.

Jared Moe made 28 saves 30 shots in the loss while Will Cranley turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Kyle Mayhew (UTA, 1-0-1, +1, 5 shots)

2) Brandon Cutler (UTA, 1-0-1, 3 shots)

3) Jared Moe (IDH, 28 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-1.

- Idaho was outshot 31-28.

- Idaho is 133-65-27 all-time vs. Utah and 63-35-13 in Boise. The Steelheads are 7-1-1 vs. Utah this season.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Bryan Thomson (IR), Wade Murphy (INJ), Nick Canade (DNP), and Lincoln Erne (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Parker Aucoin increased his point streak to eight-games (3-7-10)

- Matt Register tallied an assist for his 100th point as a Steelhead.

- A.J. White played in his 400th game as a Steelhead.

