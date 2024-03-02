ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Hunt suspended

South Carolina's Garet Hunt has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #744, Florida at South Carolina, on March 1.

Hunt is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Hunt will miss South Carolina's game vs. Florida tonight (March 2).

Cincinnati's Allen fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #735, Wheeling at Cincinnati, on March 1.

Allen was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 17:14 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Allen will miss Cincinnati's game vs. Indy today (March 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Jozefek fined

Adirondack's Grant Jozefek has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #743, Adirondack at Reading, on March 1.

Jozefek was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 17:56 of the third period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

