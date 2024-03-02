Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Three Games, Thumped by Thunder in Series Finale, 7-3

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (22-25-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading Royals fell to the Adirondack Thunder (34-14-4-3), 7-3, on Saturday, March 2nd at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (11-13-2-2) had his three-game win streak snapped with 23 saves on 30 shots faced in the loss. Tyler Brennan (5-3-0-1) earned the win in net for Adirondack with 21 saves on 24 shots faced.

Adirondack opened up scoring at 8:16 when Travis Broughman snapped a shot past Maier off of a deflection. Brayden Crowder and Darian Skeoch earned the helpers on Broughman's 11th goal of the season. 37 seconds later at 8:53, Skeoch snapped a wrist shot from the slot past Maier's glove side. Yushiroh Hirano and Shane Harper earned the helpers on Adirondack quick 2-0 lead.

The Thunder extended their lead to three-goals at 13:47 into the first period with a Ryan Smith laser past Maier from the middle of the face-off circle. Smith was unassisted on his 23rd goal of the season. The Royals responded at 15:48 when Devon Paliani carried the puck into the slot and snapped a shot past Brennan off of a toe drag from the middle of the face-off circle. Jake Smith and Mason Millman earned Paliani's 13th goal of the season.

In the middle frame, at 10:24, Tyson Fawcett beat Brennan off of a rebound shot from Shane Sellar. Steven Leonard and Sellar earned the helpers on Fawcett;s eighth goal of the season. At 16:15, Dom Marcinkevics restored Adirodnack's two-goal lead with his second goal of the season. Adirondack led the game 4-2 after 40 minutes.

Millman opened the third period with a wrist shot past Brennan at the 7:38 mark to cut the Thunder lead to one. The NHL contracted defenseman's sixth goal of the season earned him his second point in the game for a third-straight multi-point game, and sixth of the season. The Thunder struck back with three goals to seal the lead and road victory for good with goals from Grant Jozefek (4th), Ryan Wheeler (4th) and a power play goal from Tristan Asbrook (19th) in the final 11:12 of regulation.

