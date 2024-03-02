Ghost Pirates Win Third Straight

March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (21-28-4-1) extended their winning streak to three games, defeating the Rapid City Rush (20-32-2-0) by a score of 4-2 at The Monument on Friday night.

Building off the momentum from Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rush, the Ghost Pirates struck early. Just 45 seconds in, Peter Tischke fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle and over the left shoulder of Rush netminder Jason Pawloski. Jordan Kaplan and Keltie Jeri-Leon provided the assists on Tischke's first goal of the season.

Logan Drevitch added to Savannah's lead at 12:36, slipping a puck through the five-hole for his team-leading 16th goal of the year and second goal against Rapid City this week. Jeri-Leon notched his second assist of the night, raising his point total against his former team to four through two games this week.

Sebastian Vidmar took advantage of a loose rebound and tacked on another insurance goal at 8:20 in the second period, increasing the Ghost Pirates lead to 3-0.

The visitors cruised through the rest of the second period, with goaltender Michael Bullion locking down the net with 22 saves through 40 minutes.

Brett Gravelle lit the lamp for Rapid City at 2:15 of the third period, getting the home side on the board. The Rush continued to take advantage of the momentum as Blake Bennett cut Savannah's lead to 3-2 at 10:53.

Tanner Vescio put the game away with a power-play goal at 18:24, securing Savannah's third consecutive win. Bullion made 33 saves in his team-leading 11th win of the season.

The Ghost Pirates went 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Savannah will return to The Monument on Saturday night at 9:05 ET to finish their three-game road trip. Coverage can be found on FloSports and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.