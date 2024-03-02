Thunder Crush Royals 7-3

March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - With just 15 skaters, Ryan Smith recorded a three-point game and Tyler Brennan made 25 saves as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Reading Royals on Saturday night, 7-3, in front of 6,514 at Santander Arena.

Adirondack scored three goals in just over five minutes to take a 3-0 lead. Travis Broughman started the scoring on a rebound in front of the net that he pushed by goaltender Nolan Maier for his 11th of the year. Shane Harper and Bray Crowder were credited with the assists at 8:16 of the first frame.

Darian Skeoch gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead as he fired a wrist shot from the top of the circle by the glove of Nolan Maier. The goal was Skeoch's first of the year with the lone assist from Yushiroh Hirano at 8:53 of the first period.

The Thunder took a three-goal lead at 13:47 of the first as Ryan Smith intercepted a pass and let a wrister fly that went over the shoulder of Nolan Maier. The goal was Smith's 23rd of the season, unassisted, for a 3-0 lead.

Reading answered back later in the first as Devon Paliani beat goaltender Tyler Brennan from the right circle at 15:48 of the first. The goal was Paliani's 13th of the year with assists from Mason Millman and Joseph Nardi and the Thunder took a 3-1 lead into intermission.

Tyson Fawcett pulled the Royals within one as he netted his eighth of the year on a rebound in front of the net. Shane Sellar and Steven Leonard picked up the assists at 10:24 of the second period to decrease Adirondack's lead to 3-2.

With just 3:45 left in the second period, Ryan Smith and Grant Jozefek teamed up to set up Dom Marcinkevics with his second goal since joining the Thunder. Jozefek's wraparound chance came to Marcinkevics, and he beat Nolan Maier to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead after two periods.

After Mason Millman pulled the Royals within a goal at 7:38 of the third period, Grant Jozefek put the Thunder back up by two. The goal was Jozefek's fourth of the year with assists from Dom Marcinkevics and Ryan Smith at the 8:48 mark for a 5-3 advantage.

Ryan Wheeler and Tristan Ashbrook added goals in the third period for the 7-3 victory. Tyler Brennan stopped 25 shots in the win and Nolan Maier denied 25 in the loss.

The Thunder return home for Law Enforcement Night on Saturday, March 9 against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger receive a FREE youth hockey jersey. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys!

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.