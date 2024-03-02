Third Former Lion Makes It to the NHL

TROIS-RIVIERES - Former (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières forward Pierrick Dubé was called-up to the NHL's Washington Capitals yesterday. Dubé becomes the third player from the Lions organization to reach the NHL.

In the 2021-22 season, forward Cam Hillis played one game in a Montreal Canadiens uniform. And in the 2022-23 campaign, former Lions goaltender Artur Silovs played five games with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks. Silovs had sported the Lions' colours during the team's inaugural 2021-22 season.

Dubé played in 19 games for the Lions (10 in the 2021-22 season and nine in the 2022-23 season), registering 18 points, including 10 goals. Prior to his promotion, Dubé was the Bears' top goal scorer this season.

