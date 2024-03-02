Lions Shut Out In Worcester

After enjoying a productive weekend at Colisée Vidéotron last week, amassing three out of a possible four points against the Newfoundland Growlers, the Lions now turned their attention to a team lower in the North division standings this weekend in the Worcester Railers. However, considering how tight the division is, things can change in an instant. Such was the case on Saturday evening with the Railers dominating the Lions en route to a 4-0 win at the DCU Center.

Connor Welsh - a former Lion - opened the scoring for the Railers at 2:24 of the first period. Not only did Worcester score the only goal of the period, but they also outshot the Lions 12 to 8.

The Railers doubled their lead early in the second when Reece Newkirk scored just 90 seconds into the period. The Lions were able to muster more of an offensive attack, however, outshooting Worcester 14 to 7, but it didn't prevent the Railers' Jack Quinlivan to extend the Worcester lead to 3-0 at the 19:28 mark of the period.

The Railers' ability to find the back of the Lions' net continued into the third period when Andrei Bakanov scored his eighth goal of the season to give Worcester a 4-0 lead. Ultimately, the Lions were unable to generate any goals and ended up being shutout by the Railers. A win in Sunday afternoon's second game of this two-game series is crucial for the Lions to maintain hope for a playoff spot.

1st star: John Muse - Worcester Railers

2nd star: Connor Welsh - Worcester Railers

3rd star: Anthony Callin - Worcester Railers

