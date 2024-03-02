Lions Shut Out In Worcester
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After enjoying a productive weekend at Colisée Vidéotron last week, amassing three out of a possible four points against the Newfoundland Growlers, the Lions now turned their attention to a team lower in the North division standings this weekend in the Worcester Railers. However, considering how tight the division is, things can change in an instant. Such was the case on Saturday evening with the Railers dominating the Lions en route to a 4-0 win at the DCU Center.
Connor Welsh - a former Lion - opened the scoring for the Railers at 2:24 of the first period. Not only did Worcester score the only goal of the period, but they also outshot the Lions 12 to 8.
The Railers doubled their lead early in the second when Reece Newkirk scored just 90 seconds into the period. The Lions were able to muster more of an offensive attack, however, outshooting Worcester 14 to 7, but it didn't prevent the Railers' Jack Quinlivan to extend the Worcester lead to 3-0 at the 19:28 mark of the period.
The Railers' ability to find the back of the Lions' net continued into the third period when Andrei Bakanov scored his eighth goal of the season to give Worcester a 4-0 lead. Ultimately, the Lions were unable to generate any goals and ended up being shutout by the Railers. A win in Sunday afternoon's second game of this two-game series is crucial for the Lions to maintain hope for a playoff spot.
1st star: John Muse - Worcester Railers
2nd star: Connor Welsh - Worcester Railers
3rd star: Anthony Callin - Worcester Railers
Wednesday, March 6th
Wednesday hot-dogs presented by Lafleur
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2024
- Steelheads Edged Out 3-1 Saturday Night Vs. Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Ingham "Thrashes" Gladiators with 24-Save Shutout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Claim Bliss-Ful Victory Over The Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Beat up Lions 4-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans' Offense Erupts In 8-4 Win Over Wichita - Allen Americans
- Lions Shut Out In Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Shorthanded Nailers Fall in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall 4-1 in Cincinnati on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped at Three Games, Thumped by Thunder in Series Finale, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Front of 6,493 Fans on Super Hero Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Net Seven Goals In Triumphant Victory Against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Crush Royals 7-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Miura Ties Career High in Goals, But Walleye Flourish at Home, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Crush Royals 7-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Zieky's Point Streak Hits Seven in Loss to Admirals - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Fall to Growlers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Win Third Straight - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Cody Haiskanen Returns to Steelheads While Connor Blake Signs ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Sinclair Recalled by Ottawa, as the Americans Face Wichita Tonight - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: March 2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Third Former Lion Makes It to the NHL - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown in Idaho's Capital City - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Reece Newkirk Assigned to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Preview: Saturday Doubleheader, Royals Host Thunder at 7 PM Following Battle of the Badges 1 PM Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall in Physical Contest vs. Savannah - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Shut Out In Worcester
- Third Former Lion Makes It to the NHL
- Lions Add Offensive Firepower
- Growlers Spoil the Party at Colisée Vidéotron
- Lions Record First Victory in February