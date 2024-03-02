Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0
March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers shutout the Kalamazoo Wings 6-0 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Tate Singleton, Keenan Suthers, Neil Shea (2), Tyler Weiss and Brock Caufield provided the goals in a dominant offensive display from the Growlers. Goaltender Dryden McKay stopped all 20 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net and added an assist to help secure the 6-0 victory.
The series rubber match gets underway on Sunday evening at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - D. McKay
2. NFL - N. Shea
3. NFL - K. Suthers
Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0
Growlers Wallop Wings 6-0
