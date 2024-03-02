K-Wings Fall to Growlers

March 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-21-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (25-22-7-2) at Mary Brown's Centre Saturday, 6-0.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (14-7-0-0) made 16 saves across the first two periods. Jonathan Lemieux relieved Vorva to start the third and made 3 saves.

Newfoundland opened the scoring at the 19:30 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at the 4:48 mark of the second.

The Growlers made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal at the 13:41 mark and added goals at 18:50 and 19:20.

Newfoundland found the back of the net on the power play at the 1:28 mark of the third.

The K-Wings finished scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Newfoundland took the final shot total, 25-21.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST against Newfoundland at Mary Brown's Centre.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.