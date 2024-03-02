Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns to the Air Capital tonight at 7:05 p.m. to begin a home-and-home series against Allen.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-89-13 against Allen and 29-41-7 at home against the Americans.

In the season-series, the Americans have won the last four games. The Thunder are 1-5-0 against Allen this year. Over the last 10 games, Wichita is 6-2-1-1 while the Americans are 5-4-1-0.

Last night. the Thunder fell in a shootout against Kansas City, 5-4. Allen claimed a 1-0 win at home against Tulsa.

Wichita remains in sixth place with 46 points. Allen is in fifth place with 49 points.

Jay Dickman recorded a power play goal last night against Kansas City, extending his point-streak to seven games. Over that stretch, he has (5g, 8a). Dickman is tied for first in power play goals with 13. He needs three goals and nine points to equal his career-highs from last season when he tallied 26 goals and 61 points.

Kobe Walker recorded his fourth goal of the season last night. He has points in five-straight games and goals in four of his last five. The rookie forward from RIT has six points (4g, 2a) in nine games since coming to Wichita.

Jake Wahlin recorded his seventh goal of the season last night in Kansas City. He scored with less than two minutes to go in regulation to force overtime. Wahlin is nearing 200 ECHL games, which he will hit on Sunday afternoon.

Michal Stinil returned to the lineup last night after missing the last two with an illness. He added two helpers, giving him points in four-straight. Stinil has two points in back-to-back games.

Mitchell Russell tallied his fifth goal of the year last night. He has goals in three-straight and four points over that stretch (3g, 1a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston has assists in six-straight games (7a)...Lleyton Moore has assists in his last four and is tied for second among rookies with 13 power play helpers...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 9-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Marco Costantini claimed his first ECHL shutout last night, stopping 33 shots and has won his last five starts...Liam Finley returned to the Allen lineup last night and scored the only goal of the game...Bennett MacArthur returned to Allen lineup last night after a brief call-up ot Syracuse...Colby McAuley is tied for fourth with 11 power play goals...

