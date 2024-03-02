Preview: Saturday Doubleheader, Royals Host Thunder at 7 PM Following Battle of the Badges 1 PM Puck Drop

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game homestand against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Battle of the Badges and Superhero Night promotional game, presented by Matos Towing and Recovery, featuring the Battle of the Badges game at 1:00 p.m. between the Reading Police and Fire Department facing the Berks County Hockey Team prior to the Royals vs. Thunder 7:00 p.m. face-off. The purchase of a ticket one game is good for entry to both games.

Tracks will be open for concessions beginning at 1:00 p.m. and the player trading card giveaway (1,500) pick up will be available at entrances beginning at 6:00 PM. Fans attending the Battle of the Badges game WILL be able to leave and re-enter Santander Arena for the 7:00 p.m. game. Fans MUST have their hand stamped upon leaving the Battle of the Badges game to re-enter the arena for the Royals vs. Thunder 7:00 p.m. face-off.

Following the game, Royals players will be signing autographs during a post-game jersey autograph session in sec. 118. Signing will stop at 10:45 PM! Bring your trading cards and Royals items (must follow building policy and not pertain glass) to be signed by your favorite players.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 22-24-5-2 record after defeating the Thunder on Friday, March 1st at Santander Arena, 6-1. Nolan Maier saved 21 of 22 shots faced for his third-straight win while Mason Millman three points to surpass Nick Luukko for the franchise lead among defenseman in points all time (89). Before the series opener, Reading defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, February 28, 4-0, and split a two-game series against Adirondack. The Royals fell in the series opener on Friday, February 23, 4-1, before downing the Thunder in a shootout on Saturday, February 24, 2-1.

Justin Michaelian scored the shootout game-winning goal and Nolan Maier saves 43 of 44 shots faced through regulation and overtime, as well as 11 of 13 shots faced in the shootout. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 6-5-2-1 record with a point earned in nine of 14 games.

Joe Nardi (12g-23a) leads the Royals' active roster with 35 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the series finale at 33-13-4-3 through 53 games this season. The Thunder have dropped their last three games including a shootout loss to the Royals on Saturday, February 24, 2-1, before falling in regulation to the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, February 28 at the Norfolk Scope Arena, 3-1, and the Royals on Friday, March 1, 6-1. The Thunder hoist a record of 0-5-1 over their last six road contests.

Forward Ryan Smith tied Patrick Grasso for the team lead in goals (21) in the series opener between the Royals and Thunder on Friday, February 23. In the 4-1 victory for the Thunder, forward Shane Harper added three assists to his team lead in points (44). Harper leads the club in assists (30) and ties Grasso, Tristan Ashbrook, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Undie Sunday / Slapshot's Birthday - Mar. 24 vs. Worcester - Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Celebrate Slapshot's birthday with the best fuzzball in hockey and all of his mascot guests!

Toss your newly packaged underwear onto the ice after the first Royals goal to donate it to charity

Giveaway: 2023-24 team poster

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

