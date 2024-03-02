Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Showdown in Idaho's Capital City

Utah Grizzlies (24-29-1, 49 points, .454 Win %) @ Idaho Steelheads (37-14-2-1, 77 points, .713 Win %)Date: March 2, 2024 Venue:Idaho Central Arena

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV:FloHockey -

Audio/Radio:Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Saturday's Matchup

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. It's the sixth and final game of the road trip for the Grizz. Utah will be home for 9 of their next 13 games. Utah is 1-7 vs Idaho this season. The Grizz are 10-7-1 in their last 18 games. Utah has outscored opponents 29 to 19 in the third periods over their last 18 games. The Grizz are 17-3-1 when scoring first this season. The Steelheads are 11-1-1 over their last 13 games.

Who's Been Hot for the Grizzlies

Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies in goals (25) and shots on goal (203). Cutler has 8 goals in his last 12 games and a point in 9 of his last 12.

Brett Stapley had 7 goals in 12 games in February. Cutler and Stapley each had 1 goal and 3 assists on March 1st at Idaho.

Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among all league rookie defenseman with 39 points (8 goals, 31 assists). Mayhew has 10 points vs Idaho this season (1g, 9a). Mayhew has 2 separate 4 assists games at Idaho this season (Feb. 10 and March 1). Dylan Fitze has 6 goals and 1 assist in his last 5 games.

Crazy Offensive Showdown on Friday Night

Idaho defeated Utah 8-7 in one of the more wild games in the league this season. The 15 combined goals were tied for the most in an ECHL game this season. It was the third time this season that Utah scored 7 goals in a game (Dec. 9, 2023 vs Allen and Feb. 24, 2024 at Kansas City). It was the fourth time this season Idaho scored 8 goals in a game. The power play was mighty for Utah as they went 4 for 5 on the night. The 4 power play goals are a season high for the Grizz.

Dylan Fitze and Alex Beaucage each scored 2 goals. Fitze has been on fire as of late as he has 6 goals in his last 5 games.

Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists. It's his second 4 assist performance at Idaho this season. Mayhew is now 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 31 assists.

Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 3 assists. Stapley leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. Cutler and Stapley each had 7 assists in the month of February.

Robbie Stucker had 2 assists. It was his first multiple point game as a Grizzly.

Games This Road Trip

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Utah 7 Kansas City 4 - Dylan Fitze scored 3 goals. Aaron Aragon, Cole Gallant and Josh Wesley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Kyle Mayhew had 2 assists. Adam Berg had 1 goal. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. The Mavericks were led by Jacob Hayhurst, who had 2 goals and 1 assist. Max Andreev had 1 goal and 2 assists.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Utah 5 Kansas City 7 - Alex Beaucage, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Mick Messner and Josh Wesley all scored a goal for Utah. KC outshot Utah 38 to 28. Mavericks went 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 2. Jeremy McKenna led KC with 3 goals and 1 assist.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Utah 0 Kansas City 3 - Cale Morris got a 27 save shutout for KC. Mavericks got goals from Jack McLaughlin, Cole Coskey and Nolan Walker. Both teams had 27 shots on goal. Wednesday,February 28, 2024 - Utah 1 Idaho 3 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapleyeach had 1 assist for Utah. Will Cranley stopped 31 of 33 for Utah. Idaho goaltender Jake Kielly saved 30 of 31.Francesco Arcuri had 2 goals for Idaho. Will Merchant got the GWG 16:16 into the third period. Idaho outshotUtah 34 to 31.

Friday, March 1, 2024 - Utah 7 Idaho 8 - Utah outscored Idaho 4 to 2 in the third period and outshot Idaho 20 to 9 in the third period. Dylan Fitze and Alex Beaucage each had 2 goals. Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists. Brandon Cutler and Brett Stapley each had 1 goal and 3 assists. Robbie Stucker had 2 assists. Idaho was led by Lynden McCallum, who had 3 goals and 2 assists. Matt Register and Jordan Kawaguchi each had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Steelheads. Utah went 4 for 5 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 3.

Saturday - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Homestand

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Brandon Cutler is 3rd in the league in shots on goal (203). Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 39 points (8 goals, 31 assists). Mayhew is tied for 2nd among league rookies with 13 power play assists. Mick Messner is tied among all league rookies with 3 shorthanded goals. Josh Wesley, currently with Coloardo in the AHL, leads all league defenseman with 14 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 143 shots on goal.

Outstanding Home Crowds at Maverik Center

On February 17th a crowd of 8291 saw Utah win 2-1. A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies Defeated

Rapid City 4-2 on January 27. Utah has averaged 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. For the seasonUtah is averaging 5,823 fans per game.

Mayhew the Distributor

On February 10th Utah defenseman Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists in Utah's 6-5 overtime win at Idaho. Mayhew duplicated that feat with 4 apples at Idaho on March 1st in a game Utah lost 8-7. The first-year pro has been outstanding against Idaho this season as he has 1 goal and 9 assists in 8 games vs the Steelheads.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Ryan Kinasewich won his 100th game as Utah's head coach on Feb. 17. Utah was 8-17 prior to Christmas and theyare 16-11-1 since the Christmas Break. Utah has won 8 of their last 10 home games. Utah is 16 -8 at home thisseason, outscoring opponents 80 to 65. Utah is averaging 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. Utahhas had 6 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is 4-1 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 17-3-1 when

scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 14-2 when leading after 1 periodand 14-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 at home when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscoredopponents 29 to 19 in the third periods over their last 18 games. The Grizz are 8-10-1 in their last 19 road games after beginning the season 0-11 away from Maverik Center.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 24-29-1

Home record: 16-8

Road record: 8-21-1

Win percentage: .454

Streak: Lost 4

Standings Points: 49

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 3.17 (Tied 15th) Goals for: 171

Goals against per game: 3.63 (22nd) Goals Against: 196

Shots per game: 31.19 (15th)

Shots against per game: 34.19 (23rd)

Power Play: 32 for 169 - 18.9 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 122 for 168 - 72.7 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 564. 10.44 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 17-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-26.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-7-1.

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (25)

Assists: Brett Stapley (34)

Points: Stapley (51)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (65)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew (15)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler/Josh Wesley (6)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (13)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (203) - 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Aaron Aragon (14.8 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

