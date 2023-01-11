Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Zayde Wisdom with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Reading Royals) Zayde Wisdom with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday that forward Zayde Wisdom has been reassigned to the club by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

Wisdom, 20, joins forward Evan Barratt and defenseman Mason Millman as three NHL-contracted players on the Royals roster.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Wisdom has scored one goal and six assists in 26 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He recently scored his first goal of the season with the Phantoms on December 28 against the Bridgeport Islanders.

In the 2020-21 season, Wisdom became the youngest player in Phantoms' franchise history when he debuted at just shy of 18 years and 7 months. He scored seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 28 games in that debut campaign with Lehigh Valley including back-to-back two-goal contests in just his third and fourth games of his professional career. Wisdom's 2021-22 season was delayed with Lehigh Valley due to off-season shoulder surgery. That season, he returned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL where he scored nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 43 games.

The 5'11" right wing was a Round 4 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Royals travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers tonight at 7:10 p.m. in a non-divisional clash at WesBanco Arena. The Royals return home on Friday, January 13th to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena for the Wizards Night promotional game. The home game opens a four-game homestand for the Royals with promotional games at the arena including Flintstones Night (1/14), MLK Day (1/16) and Craft Beer / Puck and Putts Night (1/20). Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Wizards Night - Jan. 13 vs. Adirondack

Royals Players' house competition

Chase the snitch on the concourse

$2 off domestic drafts 6-7:00 PM

Butterbeer

Wizard-themed games

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental

Job fair

Flintstones Night - Jan. 14 vs. Adirondack

Yabba dabba doo! Join the Royals for Flintstones night, and bid on their game-worn specialty jerseys!

Double Tree post-game party

$2 off craft draft beers 3-4:00 PM

Yabba-Dabba-Doo voice contest

Flintstone costume contest

Fruity Pebbles eating contest

MLK Day - Jan. 16 vs. Maine

FREE admission for kids ages 14 and under

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.