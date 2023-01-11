Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday that forward Zayde Wisdom has been reassigned to the club by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).
Wisdom, 20, joins forward Evan Barratt and defenseman Mason Millman as three NHL-contracted players on the Royals roster.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Wisdom has scored one goal and six assists in 26 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He recently scored his first goal of the season with the Phantoms on December 28 against the Bridgeport Islanders.
In the 2020-21 season, Wisdom became the youngest player in Phantoms' franchise history when he debuted at just shy of 18 years and 7 months. He scored seven goals with 11 assists for 18 points in 28 games in that debut campaign with Lehigh Valley including back-to-back two-goal contests in just his third and fourth games of his professional career. Wisdom's 2021-22 season was delayed with Lehigh Valley due to off-season shoulder surgery. That season, he returned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL where he scored nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 43 games.
The 5'11" right wing was a Round 4 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
The Royals travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers tonight at 7:10 p.m. in a non-divisional clash at WesBanco Arena. The Royals return home on Friday, January 13th to host the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena for the Wizards Night promotional game. The home game opens a four-game homestand for the Royals with promotional games at the arena including Flintstones Night (1/14), MLK Day (1/16) and Craft Beer / Puck and Putts Night (1/20). Order tickets and see the full ~ promotional schedule ~ now!
Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Upcoming Games:
Wizards Night - Jan. 13 vs. Adirondack
Royals Players' house competition
Chase the snitch on the concourse
$2 off domestic drafts 6-7:00 PM
Butterbeer
Wizard-themed games
4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental
Job fair
Flintstones Night - Jan. 14 vs. Adirondack
Yabba dabba doo! Join the Royals for Flintstones night, and bid on their game-worn specialty jerseys!
Double Tree post-game party
$2 off craft draft beers 3-4:00 PM
Yabba-Dabba-Doo voice contest
Flintstone costume contest
Fruity Pebbles eating contest
MLK Day - Jan. 16 vs. Maine
FREE admission for kids ages 14 and under
Four-Game Plan
Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:
Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.
Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.
St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.
Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.
In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!
2022-23 Season Memberships
Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Zayde Wisdom with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, January 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lukas Parik Returns to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Shwayze Added to 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, January 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- An ECHL First - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Ducharme Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Jack LaFontaine, Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Open Four Games on the Road in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Royals Embark to Wheeling Riding Three-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers
- Royals Embark to Wheeling Riding Three-Game Win Streak
- Royals Sweep Railers to Take Second Place in North Division
- Royals Seek Series Sweep for Second Place in North Division
- Newton Nets OT Goal to Complete Royals' Comeback Win Over Railers, 5-4