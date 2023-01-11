Lukas Parik Returns to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Lukas Parik returns to the Utah Grizzlies after a 16 day stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

In 9 games with Utah this season Parik has a record of 3-6 with a 3.23 goals against average and a .907 save %. He earned a 32 save shutout vs Kansas City in a 3-0 Utah win on December 18, 2022. Parik was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (87th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Nickelodeon and Sensory Friendly Day. Come out and see our "SpongeBob SquarePants" themed jerseys for Nickelodeon Day! The sound will also be turned down for Sensory Friendly Day. Bring the whole family for some Nickelodeon themed hockey action!

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

