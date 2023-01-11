Early Second-Period Goals Solve Iowa, 3-1
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two second-period goals three minutes after tying the game and the Indy Fuel never trailed again in a 3-1 win Wednesday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Nolan Orzeck scored his third professional goal.
Trailing by one at the start of the second, Orzeck went top shelf to even the game at one 4:26 into the second. The rookie drove through the middle coast-to-coast and put his wrister high off the shoulder of the goaltender. It popped in the air and went off the back of Zach Driscoll and in. The tie lasted 77 seconds; Carson Rose scored his first ECHL goal at 5:43. Next, Cameron Hillis potted 1:45 later and Indy led, 3-1, after two.
Indy's Luc Brown scored with 4.4 seconds left in the first for a power-play goal to make it 1-0 Fuel. That meant the Fuel scored three times in an eight-minute span including their two goals in the second period.
Corbin Kaczperski made 31 denials in defeat.
Driscoll blocked 20 shots in victory.
View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against division foe Toledo on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 2:05 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:05 p.m., it's a Rose Friday and the game is presented by Mercy Iowa City. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:05 p.m., join the Heartlanders for Faith & Family Night, our annual night where faith, fellowship and hockey are celebrated, presented by Pizza Ranch. On Sunday, Jan. 22, we're very excited for Dash's Birthday Party presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic and Star Wars Day; we'll have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate our Mascot Dash is style with fun birthday activities, with a Star Wars twist. It's also a Fanbango Giveaway to all fans in attendance, courtesy of Steindler.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
