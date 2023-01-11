Drevitch Scores Late Winner, Rabbits Fall to Savannah 3-2
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - Three third-period power-play goals topped the Greenville Swamp rabbits as they fell 3-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.
GAME SHEET: Click here
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
GVL 0 1 1 x 2
SAV 0 0 3 x 3
Greenville and Savannah traded offensive chances early as the two sides combined for 20 shot in the first period. Greenville led in the chances, shooting 11 times on Savannah's Jordan Papirny.
In the second period, Greenville began to pull away on the shot clock, outshooting the Ghost Pirates 18-4 in the period. The Swamp Rabbits broke the scoreless deadlock on the power-play at 11:57, as Max Martin's shot rebounded off of Papirny's pads and was pushed into the net by Ayden MacDonald for his fourth goal of the season.
The third started with Spencer Naas lifting the puck into the Greenville net for a power-play goal that would tie the game at 4:18. At 11:34, Anthony Beauchamp regained the Greenville advantage with his fifth of the season, before Savannah's Logan Drevitch tied the game at 2-2 at 13:44. Greenville took a late-game penalty, and at 19:59, Drevitch scored his second power-play goal of the game for the 3-2 Ghost Pirates victory.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 17-10-7-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 10-18-5-0.
The Swamp Rabbits return home on Friday night to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Florida Everblades. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023
- Indy Has Wednesday Win vs Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Drevitch Scores Late Winner, Rabbits Fall to Savannah 3-2 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Two Former Thunder Players Make NHL Debuts on Same Night - Wichita Thunder
- Everblades Tripped Up In Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Four-Game Home Week Starts With A Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Outduel Gladiators 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Hang Seven Goals on Norfolk in Rout - Maine Mariners
- Early Second-Period Goals Solve Iowa, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Take Down Railers 5-2 on Wednesday Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll over Railers 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- Thunder Acquires Van Os from Norfolk - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, January 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lukas Parik Returns to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Shwayze Added to 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, January 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- An ECHL First - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight - Allen Americans
- Forward Justin Ducharme Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Jack LaFontaine, Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Open Four Games on the Road in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Royals Embark to Wheeling Riding Three-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Drevitch Scores Late Winner, Rabbits Fall to Savannah 3-2
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Lord-Anthony Grissom in Trade with Allen Americans
- Reign Recall Nikita Pavlychev to AHL
- Late Comeback Falls Short as Rabbits Fall to Jacksonville