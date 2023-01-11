Drevitch Scores Late Winner, Rabbits Fall to Savannah 3-2

SAVANNAH, GA - Three third-period power-play goals topped the Greenville Swamp rabbits as they fell 3-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday night at Enmarket Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 0 1 1 x 2

SAV 0 0 3 x 3

Greenville and Savannah traded offensive chances early as the two sides combined for 20 shot in the first period. Greenville led in the chances, shooting 11 times on Savannah's Jordan Papirny.

In the second period, Greenville began to pull away on the shot clock, outshooting the Ghost Pirates 18-4 in the period. The Swamp Rabbits broke the scoreless deadlock on the power-play at 11:57, as Max Martin's shot rebounded off of Papirny's pads and was pushed into the net by Ayden MacDonald for his fourth goal of the season.

The third started with Spencer Naas lifting the puck into the Greenville net for a power-play goal that would tie the game at 4:18. At 11:34, Anthony Beauchamp regained the Greenville advantage with his fifth of the season, before Savannah's Logan Drevitch tied the game at 2-2 at 13:44. Greenville took a late-game penalty, and at 19:59, Drevitch scored his second power-play goal of the game for the 3-2 Ghost Pirates victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 17-10-7-0 while the Ghost Pirates improve to 10-18-5-0.

The Swamp Rabbits return home on Friday night to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the Florida Everblades. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

