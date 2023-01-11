Indy Has Wednesday Win vs Iowa
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- After playing three matches in Iowa this past week, the Fuel hosted the Heartlanders for the fourth and final game in a row versus their divisional opponent. Indy was able to take the win 3-1 after a dominant second period where they scored two goals.
The first period started off slow with some big defensive plays from both teams keeping the score tied at zero through most of the frame. Of the three penalties handed out, only one went to Indy. In the last four seconds of the period, Luc Brown was able to capitalize on the power play opportunity and get Indy on the board 1-0.
At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Heartlanders, 11-5.
Iowa opened the scoring in the second period just four minutes in, tying it up with a goal by Nolan Orzeck. Less than twenty seconds later, Carson Rose gave the Fuel the lead again by tallying his first career ECHL goal.
Cam Hillis added on another goal for the Fuel to make it 3-1, this one assisted by Alex Wideman. With that assist, Wideman tied his career high eight-game point streak record.
The third period was much like the first with little action but a lot of whistles blown for scuffles and hard hits. Just two penalties were handed out (one per team) before Iowa pulled their goaltender with under three minutes left.
With about thirty seconds left in the game, the Fuel had the puck bounce off the post of the empty goal but could not knock it in. Iowa couldn't come up with another goal despite having the extra attacker and the score remained 3-1 until the end.
The Fuel are back at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, January 14 where they host the Kalamazoo Wings for Star Wars Night. Tickets are still available HERE but they are going fast!
