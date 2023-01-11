Two Former Thunder Players Make NHL Debuts on Same Night

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that two former Thunder players made their NHL debuts tonight.

Forward Bobby McMann made his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena.

Defenseman Vincent Desharnais made his NHL debut for the Edmonton Oilers against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

McMann and Desharnais join Dylan Wells as former Thunder players that have made their NHL debuts this season. McMann and Desharnais are the eighth and ninth players in franchise history to appear in a Thunder uniform before making it to the NHL level.

They join Scott Darling, Chris Driedger, Tyler Bunz, Stuart Skinner, Hayden Hodgson and Jack Rodewald as players who have appeared in the NHL.

McMann played in 18 games for Wichita during the 2020-21 season, recording 17 points (6g, 11a). He also added two points (1g, 1a) in five playoff games. The Colgate University product was signed to an entry-level deal by the Maple Leafs prior to the 2020-21 season.

Desharnais signed with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors after playing four seasons with Providence College. He played in 31 games for the Thunder during the 2019-20 season, tallying 13 helpers. He also appeared in six games for Wichita in 2020-21, registering four assists. He signed his first NHL contract with the Oilers this past summer.

Wichita returns home for three-straight starting on Friday night at 7:05 to host Allen.

Friday is Noche Del Trueno Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and La Raza 102.5 FM. The Thunder will become El Trueno for a night to help honor the Wichita-area Hispanic communities. The team will be wearing a special El Trueno-themed uniform that will be on the DASH Auction App. There will also be pregame activities for the whole family. Banda Tamborracho will be performing pregame and during Intermissions. Use the code RAZA to get $10 tickets.

Saturday is Back The Red, White and Blue, a Salute to First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Join us at 5 p.m. for the annual Police vs. Fire Game. Ticket admission will get you into both games. Use the code POLICE or FIRE for discounted tickets.

Sunday is Machinist Union Local Lodge 839 Night and a Season Ticket Holder Post-Game Skate as we welcome in the Tulsa Oilers.

