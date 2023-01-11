Blades Open Four Games on the Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades start a four-game road trip in Jacksonville when they face off against the Icemen on Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Florida is 4-1-1-1 against the Icemen this season, but have lost three of the last four bouts between these two South Division rivals. Most recently, Jacksonville edged the Everblades 2-1 in overtime in Jacksonville on December 28.

The Everblades have won four of six games since returning from the Christmas break and are currently on a two-game winning streak. Florida last played Saturday, where they picked up a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on home ice.

Jacksonville is also entering Wednesday coming off a victory - the Icemen doubled up the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-3 in the second game of a four-game home stand.

Jake Smith enters Wednesday's game on a five-game point streak.

Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is back in the lineup after missing the past 15 games with an injury. His last appearance was on November 25, a 4-2 win against the Icemen.

