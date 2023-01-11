An ECHL First

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions begin a three-games-in-four-days series against the Orlando Solar Bears this evening at Colisée Vidéotron, and it marks the first time in ECHL history that the two teams will face off against one another. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and his Lions will be looking to return to winning ways after losing two in a row to the Newfoundland Growlers over the weekend. The Solar Bears are also having a tough time of late with four losses in their last five games. Both teams find themselves in similar situations as they attempt to nail down a playoff spot in their respective divisions. We're looking forward to some intense action right down to the final second tonight!

Players to watch

After a professional tryout with the Belleville Senators, the Lions will be relying upon defenceman Alex Breton. Renowned for his offensive skills, he has 12 points in 18 games with Trois-Rivières this season.

Solar Bears forward Mathieu Foget is having an excellent season, with 5-11-16 totals in 17 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.